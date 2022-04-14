Maryland’s Highest Court Doesn’t Change Legislative Map

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland’s highest court has decided against changing the state’s legislative map. The Maryland Court of Appeals said it affirmed the recommendations of a special magistrate’s report to leave the map alone, despite court challenges to its constitutionality. The court issued an order confirming that the state’s primary will take place on July 19. The order also notes that Friday at 9 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to file to run for office. The map designates boundaries for 188 seats in the state legislature and was approved in January by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, despite claims of gerrymandering.