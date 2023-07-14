Maryland’s First Heat Related Death Reported

BALTIMORE (AP) – A 52-year-old Cecil County man is the first heat-related death of the year in the state of Maryland. Maryland’s Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services says as the state experiences more hot days, it’s important to take precautions to avoid overheating. The secretary also says it’s important to check on family and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness. While anyone can be a victim of heat-related illness, the highest risk groups include people under age 5 or over age 65, people with chronic illnesses or taking certain medications, and those who are exercising or working outdoors. During the 2022 extreme heat season, Maryland had 5 heat-related deaths. Temperatures hit the mid to upper 90s in Maryland on Thursday. From May through September, Maryland’s health department monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death.