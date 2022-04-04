Maryland Voters To Decide Legalized Recreational Pot

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers have voted to put the legalization of recreational marijuana on the November ballot for voters to decide. After voting 94-39 for the constitutional amendment, the Maryland House also gave final approval to a separate measure that takes steps to implement recreational marijuana, if voters approve. However, it leaves matters of licensing and taxes until next year. The constitutional amendment does not require approval from Gov. Larry Hogan. The constitutional amendment defines that recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over.