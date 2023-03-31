Maryland Voters To Decide Abortion Constitutional Amendment

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland voters will decide next year whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. The Maryland House gave final passage to the proposed constitutional amendment. The House, which is controlled by Democrats, voted 98-38 for a bill that already has cleared the state Senate by the three-fifths vote needed to put the question on the ballot in 2024. The right to abortion already is protected in Maryland law. The Maryland law approved in 1991 was petitioned to the ballot and voters approved the right in 1992 with 62% of the vote.