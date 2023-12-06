Maryland Transportation Chief Proposes Budget Cuts

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s administration is proposing about $3.3 billion in wide-ranging budget cuts for the state’s six-year transportation spending plan. Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said transportation budgeting is facing challenges from inflation as traditional revenue sources have not kept up with costs. The proposal, which could be adjusted by the General Assembly next year, will have an impact on a broad spectrum of transportation needs, affecting spending on highways, transit service, and fee increases such as at airport parking lots.