Maryland Tax Violates Big Tech’s Free Speech

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising violated the Constitution, a federal appeals court says, because blocking Big Tech from telling customers about the tax violates the companies’ right to free speech. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby and sends the case back to her with instructions to consider an appropriate remedy in light of the panel’s decision. Big Tech has argued the 2021 law unfairly targets companies like Meta, Google, and Amazon.