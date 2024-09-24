Maryland Sues Ship Owner In Bridge Collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) – The state of Maryland has added to the legal troubles facing the owner and operator of the container ship which caused the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the massive vessel experienced an electrical blackout and other failures. Officials announced a new lawsuit that echoes several other recent filings alleging the ship’s Singapore-based owner and manager, Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group, knowingly sent an unseaworthy ship into U.S. waters. The lawsuit seeks damages associated with cleanup costs and rebuilding the bridge, among other expenses. A spokesperson for the companies said last week that they look forward to their day in court and setting the record straight.