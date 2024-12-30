Maryland Sues “Forever Chemical” Company

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The company that produces the waterproof material Gore-Tex is being sued by the state of Maryland. State officials say the company’s leaders kept using so-called “forever chemicals” long after learning about serious health risks. The federal complaint alleges Delaware-based W.L. Gore & Associates polluted the air and water around 13 facilities in northeastern Maryland with chemicals that have been linked to certain cancers, reproductive issues, and high cholesterol. They’re nearly indestructible and can build up in various environments, including the human body. The company stopped using the harmful chemicals in 2014 and says it’s working with state regulators on testing and cleanup efforts.