Maryland Sheriff Charged In Illegal Gun Rental Scheme

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff repeatedly lied to federal authorities to help a local firearms dealer illegally obtain machine guns and rent them out to his customers, forming a partnership that was profitable and politically beneficial, according to a federal grand jury indictment filed last week. Frederick County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Jenkins pleaded not guilty Wednesday to several charges, including conspiracy and making false statements to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. After initially pledging to remain in office while the case proceeds, Jenkins said Wednesday he is taking a leave of absence.
