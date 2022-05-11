Maryland Sends Aid Package To Ukraine

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that his state is shipping a multi-million dollar aid package to Odesa, Ukraine, including medical supplies and body armor. The Maryland Department of Health is donating over 485,000 bandages and wound care supplies, 95 Eternity mechanical ventilators for intensive care units and 50 Astral portable ventilators. The package also includes nearly 200 pieces of body armor, including tactical vests and shields, which have been donated by the Maryland State Police. Odesa is a sister city of Baltimore.