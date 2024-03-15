Maryland Senate Votes For Gun Violence Prevention Center

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) — The Maryland Senate has voted for a measure to create a new statewide center to foster a partnership with federal and local agencies to reduce gun violence. Senate Bill 475 was proposed by Gov. Wes Moore. It would put the Center for Firearm Violence Prevention in the state Health Department and implement a public health approach to reducing firearms violence. Last year, President Joe Biden created the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention. The administration has urged states to create their own offices to better steer resources to where they are needed.