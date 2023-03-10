Maryland Senate Passes Bill Enabling AG To Prosecute Police

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate has passed a bill to give the attorney general independent authority to prosecute police after investigating deaths involving officers. The Independent Investigations Division was formed in the attorney general’s office to investigate police-involved deaths of civilians throughout the state. Current law empowers the division to probe the cases and provide facts to local prosecutors who then decide whether to prosecute. Bill supporters say it aims to end potential conflicts of interest between local prosecutors and police. Opponents call it an overreach of state powers over locally elected prosecutors. The measure now goes to the Maryland House.