Maryland Senate OKs Budget Addressing $3 Billion Deficit

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate approved budget measures to address a deficit of over $3 billion. The legislation includes tax increases and cuts throughout state government, as well as plans for spending adjustments triggered by future federal cuts. Uncertainty with federal government downsizing has been a cloud over the 90-day legislative session in a state that relies heavily on federal government jobs and contracts. Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Steve Hershey, an Eastern Shore Republican, said lawmakers continue to pass legislation that adversely affects state businesses, including a new 3% tax on information technology services. The legislation includes a new 2% tax on capital gains for people with income over $350,000. Tax increases on recreational marijuana and sports wagering also are part of the plan. Hershey said, “You cannot tax your way to prosperity, and that’s what this legislation would do.” Lawmakers will be working to bridge some differences and take a final vote on the $66.9 billion spending plan before adjourning Monday at midnight.