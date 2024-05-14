Maryland Primary Election Today

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland voters will cast ballots in today’s primary election with big implications in the fight for the U.S. Senate majority this fall. In the U.S. Senate primaries to replace retiring Democrat Ben Cardin, former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s entry into the race has Republicans hoping for a possible pick-up in a state that has not elected a Republican U.S. Senator since 1980. As a two-term governor, Hogan is the best-known and most formidable of the seven candidates vying for the GOP nomination. On the Democrat side, Rep. David Trone has been locked in a contentious and expensive battle with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. In Baltimore City, first-term Mayor Brandon Scott faces a dozen Democrat challengers, including a rematch with former Mayor Sheila Dixon.