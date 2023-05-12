Maryland Officials Urge Medicaid Recipients To Renew Coverage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have announced a public awareness campaign to remind Medicaid recipients to renew their coverage. That’s because the federal government is reinstating a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify eligibility. Maryland officials made the announcement at a bilingual news conference in front of the Maryland State House yesterday. It came on the same day that the nation’s COVID-19 health emergency was ending. Officials are calling it a “Medicaid Check-in” for the nearly 1.8 million Medicaid participants in the state during what’s known as the redetermination period, which began in April and runs through May 2024.