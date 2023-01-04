Maryland Man Faces Jail In Lancaster County Case

LANCASTER – A Maryland man faces prison after pleading guilty to 14 charges regarding him traveling to Lancaster to meet up with a minor. 30-year-old Mirza Ahmed of Catonsville, Maryland, was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison. Ahmed pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and numerous other charges. East Lampeter Township Police met with the mother of the victim who relayed she discovered her 13-year-old daughter to be in a relationship with an older man whom she met online. Ahmed traveled to Columbia to pick up the victim and took her to a room at the Spruce Lane Lodge and Cottages on two occasions in November and December of 2020. Police arrested Ahmed when he traveled to Lancaster a third time to meet the victim in February 2021. Cell phone and hotel records showed lewd text messages between Ahmed and the victim, and that Ahmed rented the hotel room.