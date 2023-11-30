Maryland Man Charged With Committing $11.5 Million Covid-19 Pandemic Fraud

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Creed White, age 65, of Freeland, Maryland, was charged in a criminal information with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the information alleges White owned Aluminum Alloys MFG, LLC, an aluminum smelting and processing business located in York County, PA, and additionally owned or controlled 18 other sham corporate entities that did not have any employees or business operations. The information alleges White, conspiring with others, including several of his employees, filed more than 120 applications on behalf of White’s non-operational businesses for pandemic stimulus funds, including under the Payment Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. The information alleges that 42 of these loan applications were approved and funded with more than $11.5 million into bank accounts that White controlled.