Maryland Man Charged In Lancaster County Homicide

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved charges in the death of a man along Route 222 in Brecknock Township on April 23 of this year. 35-year-old Kevin Harmon of Gwynn Oak, Maryland was arrested Tuesday morning and faces criminal homicide, robbery, theft, and other charges in the murder of 54-year-old Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz of Baltimore before leaving the body along the southbound lane near mile marker 48.6 of Route 222. The investigation included DNA evidence, surveillance footage, interviews, search warrants, and cell phone data that pointed to Harmon struggling financially, being aware of the large amount of cash Vazquez-Ruiz possessed, and driving the victim to PA at the time of the killing.