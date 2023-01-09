Maryland Legislature To Tackle Variety Of Issues

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion, guns, and the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana in their 90-day session. They also will be looking to fill scores of vacancies across state agencies with the help of a huge budget surplus. Democrats will be taking on those issues after adding several seats to their supermajority in the General Assembly. Abortion is expected to be a high-profile issue in the 90-day session that begins Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case last year. The lawmakers will take up a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in Maryland’s constitution.