Maryland Legislature Reaches “Crossover Day”

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland General Assembly is headed into the last three weeks of its legislative session. Lawmakers worked to advanced legislation yesterday on the deadline known as “crossover day.” That’s when bills need to be approved by one chamber and sent over to the next, or else face a greater challenge to passage. Gov. Wes Moore appeared upbeat at a mid-day news conference, where he spoke about progress of his legislative agenda, even though his proposals have gone through some changes. One change that lawmakers made to the governor’s legislative package was his push to speed up the state’s minimum wage. While the measure will boost the minimum wage to $15 in January, instead of in 2025, lawmakers took out a provision that would have included automatic increases by indexing the wage to adjust for inflation.