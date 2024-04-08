Maryland Legislative Session Nearing End

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers are convening for the final day of legislative session. With a midnight deadline tonight, lawmakers mostly will be putting finishing touches on priority legislation, such as a measure to help Port of Baltimore employees affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. For the most part, lawmakers have either passed priority measures to Gov. Wes Moore or moved them into place for some fine-tuning before sending them to the governor. Lawmakers gave final approval to the state’s $63 billion budget, agreeing to some tax and fee increases to help pay for education and transportation. Still, the revenue increases were less than some lawmakers had hoped for, deferring discussion of how to find more revenues to the next session in January. Gender treatment in Maryland would be also be protected from criminal and civil actions brought by other states.