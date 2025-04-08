Maryland Legislative Session Ends

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers ended their legislative session late Monday. Democrat Gov. Wes Moore and lawmakers addressed a $3.3 billion deficit by raising taxes and fees and making cuts throughout state government. Lawmakers also announced they were forming a panel to monitor federal actions and provide updates to legislators to prepare them to respond to decisions in the nation’s capital. Republicans, who are outnumbered in the Maryland House and Senate, repeatedly noted that the state has been facing a big deficit since before President Trump regained the White House. They criticized the tax increases and fees, noting a variety of them relate to vehicles and will affect anyone who drives. The budget includes a new 3% tax on information technology services and includes two new tax brackets for high-income residents. There is a new 2% tax on capital gains for people with income over $350,000, as well as tax hikes on recreational marijuana and sports wagering.