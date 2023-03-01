Maryland Leaders Seek To Change Primary Date

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Top leaders in the Maryland General Assembly are expressing support for changing the state’s 2024 primary date, which is now scheduled to take place during a Jewish holiday. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson noted in a joint statement that the date unintentionally coincides with Passover. That would have prevented thousands of residents from voting. Maryland’s primary, which is set by law, is now set for April 23. The presiding officers said they will work with the Maryland State Board of Elections and local election officials “to find a more appropriate date.” Legislation has been introduced that would allow the Maryland primary to be held on another day.