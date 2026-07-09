Maryland Lawmakers To Consider Constitutional Amendment On Redistricting

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers will meet for a special session next month to consider a constitutional amendment dealing with future congressional redistricting. It marks the latest move in the national battle over partisan redistricting that has reshaped the U.S. House map ahead of this year’s midterms and in states including Maryland could carry into the 2028 election cycle. The Democratic-led Maryland General Assembly will meet beginning Aug. 3 to consider sending the constitutional amendment to voters this November intended to help clear the way later for a potential 8-0 Democrat congressional map. Democrats already hold a 7-1 advantage in the state’s U.S. House delegation with Rep. Andy Harris is the only GOP member. Lawmakers will consider the amendment, which would make changes to the constitution as it relates to requirements for districts. If approved, it would go before voters. Lawmakers could then revisit the maps in a future cycle.