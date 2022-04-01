Maryland Lawmakers Tackle Family Leave/Reducing Greenhouse Gas

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers have passed legislation to create a paid family leave program. The Maryland Senate gave the bill final passage, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan. It would enable workers to take up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave for specified personal family circumstances such as caring for a sick relative, having a baby or fulfilling military deployment. It would provide up to 24 weeks for a parent, if they have a serious health issue in the year of a child’s birth. Lawmakers also sent a measure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to Gov. Hogan. It boosts the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2031. While Hogan has expressed opposition to the bill, Democrats who control the General Assembly are sending the bill to Hogan in time for them to override a veto, if he rejects the bill.