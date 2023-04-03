Maryland Lawmakers Reach Deal On State Budget

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers reached a deal on some final sticking points in the state’s $62.5 billion budget. In one highlight, they agreed to allocate $900 million for future costs to the state’s huge pre-K through 12th grade education funding reform law. That’s above a historic $8.7 billion in funding for pre-K-12 in the next fiscal year. They also worked out differences in funding the scholarship program known as BOOST. They decided to set aside $9 million for the program that helps families with low incomes send children to private schools. The budget still needs technical final votes by the Legislature before adjournment at midnight April 10. Maryland’s General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, was not far apart in the budget plans initially approved by the two houses.