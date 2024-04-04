Maryland Lawmakers Reach Budget Deal

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers reached an agreement to resolve differences over proposed tax and fee increases. The deal amounts to a far more modest revenue approach than an initial $1.3 billion revenue package proposed. Maryland Senate leaders said that was unnecessary now during uncertain economic times and an election year featuring a competitive U.S. Senate race. Under the deal, new transportation-related revenue adds up to between $320 and $350 million within three years. There’s also about $80 million for education in a variety of tobacco tax increases, including $1.25 on a pack of cigarettes. There’s also a new statewide fee on ride-hailing services and new speeding fines that will increase with higher rates of speed in construction work zones.