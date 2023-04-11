Maryland Lawmakers End Their Legislative Session

ANNAP0LIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers have wrapped up their 90-day legislative session. After long debate Monday night, the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill that would prevent someone from carrying a concealed handgun in certain areas like school playgrounds, hospitals or polling locations. Lawmakers gave final approval to a bill to expand Maryland’s commitment to offshore wind. The bill also aims to modernize the electricity grid to transmit offshore wind energy from the ocean to land. The legislature passed a bill that creates a nine-member Maryland Thoroughbred Operating Authority to oversee delayed plans to renovate Pimlico Race Course.