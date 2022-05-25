Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won’t fix high gas prices

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) — Top Maryland lawmakers say cutting a scheduled gas-tax increase of about 6 cents this summer won’t solve the problem of high gas prices. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a joint statement today that eliminating the inflation adjustment on gas would result in a loss of more than $200 million in funding to ensure the safety of roads and bridges. Ferguson and Jones say the state cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance. The gas tax is set to rise from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents a gallon on July 1.