Maryland Lawmakers Approve AG Prosecution Powers Over Police

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland General Assembly approved a measure to give the state’s attorney general independent authority to bring criminal charges against police officers after investigating deaths when officers are involved. The measure now goes to Gov. Wes Moore, who said he will sign the bill. The bill expands on a package of police reforms approved two years ago. The Independent Investigations Division was created in the attorney general’s office to investigate deaths of civilians when police are involved. Current law empowers the division to probe the cases and provide facts to local prosecutors, who then decide whether to prosecute. Bill supporters say it aims to end potential conflicts of interest between local prosecutors and police. Opponents say it’s an overreach of state powers over locally elected prosecutors.