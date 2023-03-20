Maryland Lawmakers Allot More Money To K-12 Education

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers want to shift between $300 million and $400 million in the state budget to implement the state’s K-12 education funding law, known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The money is in the state’s $63.1 billion budget plan the Maryland House approved Friday and now headed to the Senate. Del. Ben Barnes, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, says the added money would help deal with a shortage in the education spending plan of about $1.4 billion starting in fiscal year 2027. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is the product of a state commission that studied how to make Maryland schools competitive with the world’s best.