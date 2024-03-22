Maryland House OKs Budget With Tax/Fee Increases

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland House approved tax and fee hikes in budget legislation for the next fiscal year, part of a $1.3 billion revenue increase. The vote sets up negotiations next week with the Senate, which has not been receptive to the House’s proposals. Supporters of raising revenue this year say it is needed for transportation and education. But opponents contend the economy is not suitable for big tax and fee increases. The House and Senate will appoint a panel to negotiate the differences between the two chambers on the $63 billion budget plan.