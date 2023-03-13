Maryland House OKs Abortion Constitutional Amendment

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The right to an abortion would be enshrined in the Maryland Constitution under a measure approved by the Maryland House. The 99-37 vote marks one of several steps lawmakers are taking to protect abortion in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The constitutional amendment also is advancing in the state Senate. If the measure passes the General Assembly, voters would have a chance to approve it in November 2024. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, giving control over abortion to the states. Since then, states have been working to either restrict or strengthen abortion access.