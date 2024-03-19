Maryland House Approves Bill For Transportation Needs

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland House has passed a measure to transfer $750 million to a transportation fund over a decade, part of a package backed by Democrats who control the House to raise revenue for transportation and education. With three weeks to go, lawmakers reached the point in the state’s legislative session when measures they hope to pass this year are supposed to be approved by at least one chamber. It’s more of a guideline than a binding rule. The House voted 91-42 for the transportation funding measure, sending it to the Senate, which hasn’t expressed support for much of the House’s $1.3 billion package.