Maryland Has New Gov./Lt. Gov.

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been sworn in as the state’s first black governor. The 44-year-old Democrat pledged to work for greater inclusion and economic equity. He called for bold policies to improve education and fight crime and climate change. Moore said the state will protect the Chesapeake Bay, and put Maryland on track to generate “100% clean energy by 2035 and create thousands of jobs in the process.” The new governor also emphasized a state initiative through which high school graduates can volunteer for a year of service. Moore’s running mate, Aruna Miller, also made history as the first immigrant and first Asian American elected statewide in Maryland.