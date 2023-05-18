Maryland Gun Control Measures Signed Into Law

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has signed gun-control measures that lawmakers approved in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year. The high court’s ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen ended a requirement similar to a Maryland law for people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public. One of the measures signed by Moore removes the “good and substantial reason” language from Maryland law that the court found unconstitutional in the Bruen case. But the Maryland General Assembly also tightened gun laws to prevent someone from carrying a concealed handgun in certain areas. The National Rifle Association quickly filed a federal lawsuit contending that the state passed the legislation “in defiance of” court rulings that its gun-carry permitting law was unconstitutional. Moore signed another bill into law that strengthens storage requirements for firearms. Under the law, a person can’t store a loaded firearm in a place where the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised minor has access to a gun.