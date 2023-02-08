Maryland Gun Bills Examined After Court Decision

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers are considering new gun measures in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down a New York law that was very similar to Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry concealed handguns. The court’s decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen ended a requirement for people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public, saying it violates Second Amendment rights. Maryland is one of several states, including California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island affected by the ruling.