Maryland Governor Vetoes Slavery Reparations Study

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced he will veto a measure to create a commission to study potential slavery reparations in the state. In his veto letter, the Democrat governor says that while it was a difficult decision, the issue already has been studied and now is the time “to focus on the work itself.” Moore, who is the state’s first black governor, wrote in his veto letter that he applauded the legislature’s work on the bill. Moore also noted that black politicians have risen to the highest levels of government in the state in recent years. The measure had passed with strong support in the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.