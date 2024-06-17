Maryland Governor Signs Pardons For Marijuana Convictions

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has signed an executive order to issue pardons for marijuana convictions. The order will forgive low-level marijuana possession charges for an estimated 100,000 people. Moore signed the executive order in the state Capitol in Annapolis with Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown in attendance. The Democrat governor says he sees the order as an opportunity “to right a lot of historical wrongs.” Recreational marijuana was legalized in Maryland in 2023 after voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2022. Now, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.