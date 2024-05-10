Maryland Governor Signs Online Data Privacy Bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has signed two measures into law to better protect personal data online from Big Tech. One of the bills signed Thursday will make Maryland the second state to create strong limits on information collected on children, though the first in California has been halted in court. Supporters say the Maryland law was crafted to hold up in court. The measure, known as the Maryland Kids Code, seeks to limit data that could be collected from children online and protect them from being flooded with harmful material they were not trying to find.
