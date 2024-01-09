Maryland Governor Signs Executive Order Guiding AI Use

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced a starting point for addressing the use of artificial intelligence in state government, as well as efforts to bolster cybersecurity. The governor signed an executive order Monday that he described as setting some fundamental principles and values “to ensure that we integrate AI into the work of state government in a responsible and ethical way.” He says the announcements mark the beginning of our work, not the end. Moore says his administration looks forward to partnering with the General Assembly to move forward on legislation centered on AI. Moore also announced a new digital accessibility policy, which will ensure equal access to state-procured and developed information technology and services for state residents.