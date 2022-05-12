Maryland Governor Signs Bills To Strengthen Cybersecurity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to strengthen cybersecurity in state and local governments in Maryland. The bill signings Thursday happened after lawmakers approved legislation and big investments this year to protect vital systems against cyberattacks. One of the measures aims to help local governments, school systems and health departments work with more resources and assistance from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to improve cybersecurity. The agency will support local governments in developing vulnerability assessments and response plans. In a year of huge budget surplus, Maryland lawmakers approved roughly $570 million for cybersecurity and information technology upgrades.