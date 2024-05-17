Maryland Governor Signs Bill To Create Statewide Gun Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has signed a bill into law to create a new statewide center to help prevent gun violence. At a bill-signing ceremony yesterday, the governor described it as the first of its kind since the White House urged states to form their own centers to better focus efforts to stop gun violence. Last year, President Joe Biden created the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention, which is overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris. The office coordinates efforts across the federal government to offer help and guidance to states struggling with gun violence.
