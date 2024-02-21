Maryland Governor Pushes For Affordable Housing/Protecting Renters

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has testified in support of measures in the General Assembly aimed at making housing more affordable and protecting renters. The governor testified before the state House Environment and Transportation Committee that the state is facing “a true housing crisis,” largely due to a lack of housing supply. One of the measures backed by the governor would increase the state’s housing supply by incentivizing construction by removing barriers to development. Another measure would strengthen state financing tools for housing construction and community development investments. The bill also would create an Office of Tenant Rights that would provide renters with information.