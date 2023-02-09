Maryland Governor/Officials Supporting Abortion Protections

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and state lawmakers are scheduled to announce support for measures protecting abortion. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson will join the Democrat governor at a news conference today. They want an amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution. They also plan to show support for a measure that would protect patients and providers from penalties relating to abortion bans or restrictions in other states. Officials are expecting more women to travel to Maryland for abortions because of restrictions in other states. Last year, Maryland lawmakers enacted a law over former Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto to expand abortion access by ending a restriction that only physicians could provide abortions and requiring most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost.