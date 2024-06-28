Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Says Light Rail Planned For Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s administration is moving forward with plans for a light rail project in Baltimore. The governor made the announcement on social media yesterday. Last year, Moore said his administration was reviving an east-west transit project that was nixed by his predecessor, former Gov. Larry Hogan. However, Moore was not specific last year about how the project would take shape, whether as a light rail, a rapid bus system or a combination of mass transit options. In a post on X on Thursday, the governor wrote it would be light rail.