Maryland Gov.-Elect Begins To Fill Leadership Team

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov.-Elect Wes Moore announced five key members of his new leadership team. The Democrat said that the selections reflect his commitment to building a government with innovative leaders who look like the state’s diverse population. Moore’s chief of staff will be Fagan Harris, who co-founded Baltimore Corps with Moore. Montgomery County Del. Eric Luedtke, the majority leader of the Maryland House, will be Moore’s chief legislative officer. Helene Grady, the vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer for Johns Hopkins University, will be budget secretary. Tisha Edwards was selected secretary of appointments and Amanda LaForge as chief legal counsel.