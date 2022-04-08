Maryland “Ghost Gun” Ban To Become Law

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A measure to ban guns without serial numbers in Maryland will go into effect without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature. The governor made the announcement on the first of more than three dozen bills he is expected to make decisions about that the General Assembly presented to him early. He has the options of signing the bills, vetoing them or letting them go into law without his signature. The measure banning untraceable firearms requires guns made after Oct. 22, 1968, to have serial numbers. Law enforcement officials have said the weapons, which are often purchased over the internet, have become more common in Maryland.