Maryland Family Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Jeff Trimbath, the President of the Maryland Family Institute, discussing important issues impacting families in the state. He says their organization has been an active voice for the family before state lawmakers in Annapolis. He talks about upcoming legislation that will impact Maryland families and ways Marylanders can become involved with their group Hear more from Maryland Family Institute President Jeff Trimbath on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”