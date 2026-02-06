Maryland Family Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight examines issues impacting families in Maryland. Maryland Family Institute President Jeff Trimbath talks about a U.S. Supreme Court victory for families who wanted to opt their children from a public school class when it comes to teaching kids about gender, sex, and belief. Trimbath also talks about protecting women’s sports, the push for physician assisted suicide, congressional redistricting, and that state’s upcoming March For Life. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.